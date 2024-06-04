Mnangagwa Arranges To Train Madagascar President Pothole-Technique of Farming, Will The Island Survive ED’s Chaotic Pits?

By Climate Reporter | ZimEye | At a time potholes have destroyed both Zimbabwe’s soil, roads, school buildings, and clinics, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arranged to train the President of Madagascar his pothole method of farming.



The technique which is the so called, Pfumvudza involves digging idle pits meant to grow plants without any further work. While it is novel, the way Mnangagwa’s administration has executed it has left the nation’s arable landscape struggling under chaotic mismanagement.



The disrespect for infrastructural integrity has permeated into mining operations where korokozas are on a rampage in city and road areas causing infrastructural collapse, such that the total loss is estimated into billions of dollars.

Despite these realities, Mnangagwa has gone ahead to arrange flying Madagascar’s head of state into Zimbabwe.



ZANU PF announces saying – On the Korea-Africa Summit sidelines: H.E. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa had discussed “climate change resilience building strategies with H.E. President Andry Rajoelina of Madagascar. Madagascar will be sending a delegation to Zimbabwe to learn about Pfumbvudza.”

