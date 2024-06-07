Minister Arrested For Accepting Bribes

South Africa’s Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, has been formally detained on accusations of accepting R1.6 million in bribes.

He is set to appear at the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, facing corruption charges alongside Jehan Mackay, a former director of EOH.

These charges are linked to an investigation into contracts valued at over R460 million, awarded to EOH Holdings by the City of Johannesburg in 2016.

