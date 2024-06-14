Unusual Wake-Up: Gweru Man Finds Himself Parked on Grave After Night Out With A Prostitute

A Gweru resident experienced an unusual and startling wake-up call on Friday when he found himself parked in the Mkoba 9 cemetery.

The incident reportedly occurred after he had sought the company of a woman at a local restaurant.

According to residents, the driver awoke around 3 a.m. to find his car stranded atop a grave in the cemetery.

The driver recounted that he had met the woman at the restaurant and had driven her to what he thought was her home, only to later discover he was in the cemetery.

