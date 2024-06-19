National
Civil Servants To Attend Chitepo School of Ideology Training
19 June 2024
Source : Zanu PF

Chitepo School of Ideology Training Modules…

Every Civil servant should go to Chitepo School of Ideology

Topics covered include…

✅National History,
✅ZANUPF Party Affairs,
✅Zimbabwe Economy,
✅National Ideology,
✅Mandate of the Commissariat Department,
✅National Defence and Security, ✅Discipline and Code of Conduct (the dos and don’ts),
✅Guidance on Communication and Role of NGOs and CSOs, who funds them,

✅Opposition Politics and its players and their funders,
✅Media Communications,
✅Current affairs.