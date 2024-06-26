Mugabe Minister Bright Matonga Arrested in Likely Retaliation Attack

By A Correspondent | Chegutu, Zimbabwe- In a development that suggests a retribution attack, Bright Matonga, a former Deputy Minister of Information under Robert Mugabe, has been arrested on allegations of stealing farming equipment valued at nearly US$500,000. The arrest, which occurred yesterday, is being viewed by some as a possible retribution attack.

Police spokesman, Commissioner Nyathi, confirmed the arrest, stating, “The ZRP confirms that Bright Matonga has been arrested by police in Chegutu, in connection with two reports of theft made by farmers, who were leasing his farm. A warrant of arrest was duly issued by the courts. More details will be released in due course.”

Matonga is currently being held at Seruwe Police Station and is expected to appear at the Chegutu Magistrates Court shortly.

Sources close to the situation revealed that the charges stem from a joint venture partnership Matonga had with an unnamed white farmer. The partnership soured, leading to a dispute over farming implements. “The white partner then tried to withdraw his implements, including tractors, but Matonga seized some of the implements and that is where the charge is emanating from,” a source disclosed.

The arrest comes amid heightened tensions and speculation of political retribution, as Matonga has been a prominent figure in Zimbabwean politics. Observers are closely watching the developments, with many questioning whether the arrest is part of a broader political maneuvering.

As the story unfolds, further details are expected to shed light on the intricacies of the case and the implications it may have for the political climate in Zimbabwe.

