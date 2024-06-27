SAPNAC Chair Mliswa Announces Major Anti-Corruption Workshop

In an expressive move to intensify the fight against corruption, former legislator, Temba Mliswa, the Chairperson of the Southern African Parliamentary Network Against Corruption (SAPNAC), has announced plans to host a comprehensive workshop involving key institutions in the region.

Speaking to ZimEye, Mliswa stated, “We want to hike a workshop with key institutions locally with their anti-corruption unit, judiciary, and all fighting forces. We want all bodies to come on board to the meetings.”

Currently in Maputo, Mliswa is accompanied by Hon Antonio Boene as part of his efforts to build strong regional alliances against corruption. On Wednesday, Mliswa held a significant meeting with His Excellency Esperanca Bias, the President of Parliament of the Republic of Mozambique, at 11:30 am at the Assembly of the Republic.

This announcement follows SAPNAC’s recent establishment in Zambia, where Mliswa’s team engaged with government representatives to strengthen their anti-corruption strategies.

Mliswa meeting Her Excellency…

The upcoming workshop aims to unify and coordinate efforts among various anti-corruption bodies, enhancing their effectiveness in combating corruption across Southern Africa. Mliswa’s proactive approach underscores the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing corruption, a critical issue affecting many countries in the region.

The initiative is in line with the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) principles.

The workshop is critical for capacitating members of parliament, said Mliswa.

Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story and the forthcoming workshop that promises to be a significant step forward in the fight against corruption in Southern Africa.

