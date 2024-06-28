Mike ‘Mbudzi’ Chimombe In Another Tender Scandal

By Crime and Courts Reporter- Zanu PF member and fraudster Mike Chimombe is embroiled in a tender scandal involving 500 streetlights in Harare amid allegations of underhand dealings.

The tender was floated to install 500 streetlights in the outstanding parts of the city to supplement the 1 202 installed through Rwanda Energy Group and ZESA.

An investigation by the state media has revealed that Mr Chimombe allegedly used a fake company and falsified documents to secure the tender.

Mr Chimombe’s firm was then declared unsuccessful during a council debriefing.

Surprisingly, his company was awarded the tender, leading to Donax Enterprises Private Limited filing an application to challenge the procurement proceedings conducted by City of Harare.

In the documents perused by this publication, it is alleged that Donax was not notified of its disqualification or disbarment until the procurement go-ahead by the council.

This was despite the fact that bids containing false or misleading information were supposed to be rejected.

Efforts to get a comment from Donax lawyer, Advocate Lenon Rwizi of Jiti Law Chambers, were unsuccessful.

It is alleged that Harare City Council knew that Mr Chimombe’s company falsified documents and misinterpreted information, but awarded it the tender nonetheless.

To secure the deal, it is said Mr Chimombe frequently visited council officials and allegedly influenced them to act in his favour.

In an interview, Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume, said even though Mr Chimombe’s firm was awarded the tender some time ago, nothing has been done yet.

“It is shocking that these guys were given the tender a long time ago, but nothing concrete has been seen after being given full payment,” he said.

“These people must be blacklisted so that in future they must not be awarded such crucial tenders.”

Mayor Mafume said action will be taken to bring such people to book.

“Necessary action will be taken against these people, for now the case is being handled by our auditors and all law enforcement authorities will help in the investigations of matters of this magnitude,” he said.

-Herald

