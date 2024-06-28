Opposition Leader Challenges Mnangagwa’s Regime

By A Correspondent | People’s Unity Party (PUP) leader Herbert Chamuka has called on President Emmerson Mnangagwa to cease the harassment of opposition parties in Zimbabwe, warning that the continued suppression of opposing voices may lead to protests and revolts.

“The government is using intimidation and arrests to silence us, but we will not be silenced,” Chamuka said in an interview with the publication.

“We will continue to speak out against corruption, mismanagement, and oppression, no matter the cost.”

Chamuka’s plea comes after a string of arrests of opposition leaders and activists, including Jameson Timba, leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) faction, and 70 others who were detained last week for allegedly holding an unauthorized political meeting.

“These arrests are a strategy aimed at instilling fear in those who wish to oppose ZANU-PF,” Chamuka said in an interview with this publication.

“They want to make sure that there is no voice opposing them till the 2028 election, but this tactic will backfire.”

Chamuka warned that prolonged suffering due to poor governance may lead to protests and revolts, citing the example of Kenya where youth are actively resisting President William Ruto’s government.

“Mnangagwa must know that the continued suppression of opposing voices will not silence the people forever,” Chamuka said.

“The people will rise up, and the consequences will not be good for the country. We are not asking for much, just the freedom to express ourselves, assemble, and participate in the democratic process without fear of persecution.”

Chamuka urged Mnangagwa to respect the rights of opposition parties and allow them to operate freely, without fear of persecution.

“We are not enemies of the state, but rather advocates for a better Zimbabwe. We want to work together to build a prosperous and democratic nation, but the government must meet us halfway,” Chamuka said.

The recent arrests have raised concerns about the state of democracy in Zimbabwe, and many are seeing it as a sign of desperation by the ruling party to maintain its grip on power, Chamuka added.

Chamuka has vowed to continue fighting for their rights, despite the challenges they face.

“We will not be deterred by arrests, intimidation, or violence. We will continue to stand up for what is right, and we will not rest until Zimbabwe is free and democratic.”

