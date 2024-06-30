Prosecutor Arrested For Corruption

Spread the love

REAKING NEWS: PRETORIA PROSECUTOR ARRESTED FOR ALLEGED CORRUPTION

.

.

A 31-year-old district prosecutor in Pretoria has been released on bail following her arrest on allegations of corruption, extortion, and obstructing the administration of justice. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed that Ignacia Koketso Mahlakwane was granted bail of R5,000 in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

According to NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana, on July 6, 2023, Mahlakwane allegedly accepted a bribe of between R70,000 and R80,000.

“It is further alleged that Mahlakwane, along with her accomplice, declined to prosecute a man charged with assault with intent to commit grievous bodily harm,” Mahanjana stated. The man, now the complainant, initially refused to pay the requested amount on October 24, 2023. “Mahlakwane, acting in concert with her accomplice, issued a J175 summons for the man to appear in court. The complainant then reported the matter to the police,” Mahanjana added.

The complainant eventually paid the money, leading to further investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Detectives Unit. Mahlakwane was arrested on Wednesday, June 26, at her workplace in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court.

After an unopposed bail application, the case was postponed to August 28 for further investigation. The NPA reiterated its commitment to fighting corruption at all levels, including within its own ranks.

Limpopo Newspaper

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...