Mike Chimombe Stuck in Prison Due to Magistrate’s Illness

Spread the love

In a continuing saga that has captured public attention, Mike Chimombe will spend yet another weekend behind bars.



This development comes as the presiding magistrate in his case remains unwell, further delaying proceedings.

Chimombe, along with co-accused Moses Mpofu, is facing charges related to the misappropriation of funds in a high-profile tender involving goats.



The postponement of their bail application to Monday, July 8th, extends their detention, raising questions about the efficiency of the judicial process and the impact of the magistrate’s health on high-stakes legal matters.

Stay tuned for more updates as this story develops.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...