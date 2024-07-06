Teen Arrested For Assaulting Pensioner

BREAKING NEWS: A 19-YEAR-OLD BOY RECORDED ASSAULTING PENSIONER ARRESTED

The boy was captured on camera assaulting his grandmother at their home in kraanfontein alleged for not cooking meat.

The video widely trended early on Thursday morning the 4th of July and the SAPS members responded very quickly by arresting him.Social media users were angry and calling for the community mob justice to deal with him.

The police national spokesperson Athlende Mathe has confirmed the arrest of a 19-year-old boy.

