Massive SADC Demo In Zambia Against ED

Breaking News: Massive SADC Demonstration Scheduled in Lusaka, Zambia

Lusaka, Zambia — July 10, 2024

By Dorrothy Moyo | ZimEye | In a significant development, Lusaka is set to host a massive protest organized by Zimbabwean citizens and regional activists. The demonstration, planned for July 11 and 12, 2024, aims to draw attention to the ongoing political and human rights issues in Zimbabwe. The protest is set to take place at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka, starting from 08:00 to 14:00 on both days.

The demonstration comes at a critical juncture as Zimbabweans and concerned regional parties approach the Southern African Development Community (SADC) over the delayed release of the official report on the 2023 Zimbabwean elections. The report, which has been the subject of much anticipation, is expected to address numerous allegations of electoral fraud and irregularities purportedly overlooked by the incumbent president, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Zimbabwe has been under intense scrutiny following the 2023 elections, which many international observers and local opposition parties claim were marred by significant irregularities and instances of voter suppression. The unrest and dissatisfaction have only grown as the government, led by President Mnangagwa, has been accused of ignoring calls for transparency and accountability.

Protest Objectives

The organizers of the protest, under the banner “Rise Up Zimbabwe,” have articulated several key objectives for the demonstration:

Demanding Accountability: Protesters are calling for SADC to expedite the release of its comprehensive report on the 2023 elections, which they believe will confirm the widespread allegations of electoral misconduct. Addressing Corruption and Nepotism: The demonstration seeks to highlight and combat the endemic corruption and nepotism within Zimbabwe’s political system. Advocating for Human Rights: Protesters are urging regional and international bodies to take a firmer stance on the human rights abuses allegedly perpetrated by the Zimbabwean government.

Regional Implications

The protest in Lusaka underscores the regional implications of Zimbabwe’s internal political struggles. Zambia, as a neighboring country and a member of SADC, plays a crucial role in facilitating dialogue and potentially mediating the crisis. The involvement of SADC is particularly significant as it has historically been a key player in addressing regional conflicts and ensuring stability within the member states.

Security Measures

Given the expected turnout and the high-profile nature of the event, extensive security measures have been put in place. The Zambian government has assured that it will facilitate a peaceful protest while maintaining order and ensuring the safety of all participants.

Conclusion

As the protest approaches, all eyes will be on Lusaka, where the voices of Zimbabweans and their regional supporters will seek to make a powerful statement. The outcome of this demonstration could significantly influence the political landscape in Zimbabwe and potentially prompt decisive action from SADC and other international bodies.

Stay tuned for live updates and coverage of the protest in Lusaka, as the situation continues to evolve.

