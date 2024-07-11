Fire At Vic Falls International Airport

By Business Reporter- A fire at Victoria Falls International Airport disrupted flight operations Wednesday night.

In a statement, the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) Director General Elijah Chingosho confirmed that the fire was caused by an electrical fault in the basement of the Air Traffic Control Tower at the airport. Said Chingosho:

The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) wishes to apologise to all its valued customers for the flight operations disruption which occurred this morning due to a fire incident as a result of an electrical fault in the basement of the Air Traffic Control Tower at Victoria Falls International Airport.

The fire, which occurred on the evening of 10 July 2024, was contained without further incident or damage, and no one was injured.

The Authority would like to advise that the situation has normalised and that flight operations have since been restored as of 1018hrs this morning.

The delays and inconvenience to all valued operators, passengers and other stakeholders are sincerely and deeply regretted.

