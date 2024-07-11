One-Man-Band Gambakwe Arrested As SADC Welcomes Protesting Zimbabweans’ Into Premises

Spread the love

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | Activist Pardon Gambakwe has been arrested.

Gambakwe was filming near the conference area of the ongoing SADC meeting of ministers in Lusaka when he was approached by officers looking for him.

A pale-faced Gambakwe was filming live when three officers walked up to him and ordered him to stop filming at the Mulungushi Conference premises.

His camera was swiftly switched off after officers noticed he was not following their directions.

The arrest comes at a time when some Zimbabweans successfully handed in their petition to SADC. Video footage shows Chamisa leader for South Africa Trust, Ndlovu, and local leader Peter Maposa marching into the Foreign Affairs Offices, where they were given ample time to meet the leadership inside.

But it was a different ballgame for Gambakwe, who was playing solo and somewhat in the wrong place at the wrong time when he was whisked away by officers on live camera.

The development comes at a time when, the previous night, Gambakwe had announced statements accusing the police and the nation’s leadership over a contentious matter whose wording may be covered under public order laws.

At around 8 p.m., he briefly told ZimEye he was still in police custody.

He suggested to ZimEye that he has been charged with “criminal trespass.”

A comment from the police was not possible at the time of writing.

The ongoing meeting is a convergence of SADC Foreign Affairs Ministers.- ZimEye

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...