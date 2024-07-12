Can Nation Rely On Non-existent ZiG Mari?
12 July 2024
By A Correspondent
Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration is considering eliminating the US Dollar in favor of the Zimbabwean currency, ZiG. However, economic experts have cautioned that this decision could have severe consequences.
A government insider stated, “A country should ideally operate with its own currency,” echoing Mnangagwa’s previous assertions.
According to Zanu PF sympathisers, one of Zimbabwe’s major financial missteps was adopting a multi-currency system in January 2009.
Now, after 15 years, they claim it is time to restore the ZiG as the exclusive legal tender in the country’s economy.