Is Mnangagwa A Man Of Empty Promises?

Today, I met with President Presidente Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique and President Mokgweetsi E. K. Masisi of Botswana in Maputo to sign a historic tripartite agreement for the Techobanine deep water port.

This US$6.5 billion project includes a port in Mozambique’s Matutuine District and a 1,700km railway linking Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Botswana.

This agreement is more than just an infrastructure project; it embodies the broader regional integration dream of widening mutually beneficial investments and promoting intra-regional trade.

Together, we are laying the foundation for a stronger, more connected Southern Africa.

