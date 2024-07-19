Top Masvingo Academic Dies

By Own correspondent- One of the pioneer lecturers at the Great Zimbabwe University, Professor Timothy Kutsirayi Gondo, has died.

Professor Gondo (61) died at a Bulawayo Hospital Friday morning.

His son, Dr Honest Mupani, confirmed the news in an interview with The Mirror.

Dr Mupani is also a lecturer at GZU.

Professor Gondo taught in the Department of Heritage and Education.

Professor Gondo had suffered a stroke.

“We are saddened by the untimely death of my father. He suffered a stroke on Wednesday and we rushed him to a hospital in Bulawayo where he was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“His death is a loss to the family, the University and the nation at large. He contributed so much to the University and the country through his writings,” said Dr Mupani.

Burial arrangements are yet to be finalised.

GZU director of Information Anderson Chipatiso said the University has lost a prolific academic who had several publications to his name.

He said Prof Gondo joined the University at its formation as a very knowledgeable and experienced academic.

He is survived by his wife, Thembekile Gondo who is a lecturer at Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU).

They were blessed with two sons.

-Masvingo Mirror

