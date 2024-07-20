Tribute To Professor Gondo

By A Correspondent

MASVINGO – The Great Zimbabwe University community is in mourning following the passing of Professor Timothy Kutsirayi Gondo, aged 61, a revered founding lecturer.

Professor Gondo succumbed to illness at a hospital in Bulawayo on Thursday.

The sad news was confirmed by his son, Dr. Honest Mupani, also a lecturer at Great Zimbabwe University, in an interview with The Mirror.

Professor Gondo was known for his dedicated service in the Department of Heritage and Education.

According to Dr. Mupani, Professor Gondo suffered a stroke recently, leading to his hospitalization.

Professor Gondo’s passing marks a significant loss to Great Zimbabwe University, where he played a pivotal role in shaping academic discourse and mentoring students in heritage and education studies.

His legacy as one of the university’s pioneering educators will be remembered fondly by colleagues, students, and the academic community at large.

As condolences pour in, the university and the broader academic community reflect on Professor Gondo’s contributions and mourn the loss of a distinguished scholar and mentor.

