Susan Mutami Says Mudha Wants To Be President

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Controversial Australian based socialite Susan Mutami has made sensational claims that former State Security minister and now Midlands supremo Owen Mudha Ncube has ambitions to succeed President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Posting on Twitter, Mutami said she heard about Mudha’s ambitions.

“I hear Owen Mudha wants to be the President of 🇿🇼in 2028 😂. I’m so proud of him for even attempting to give it a try because it’s not easy fighting for the top job against a great intellect of par excellence, statesman, former commissar who has charisma @Hon_Kasukuwere. I also see most of u mocking General Chiwenga saying he’s lost power. That man is very much in charge of that country, he’s the hand to the power and does not wish to take on both roles and be the face of the power. If Chiwenga is fired today you will all see what I mean when I say China is our all weather friend. Even Belarus will go into hiding,” said Mutami.

Whether Mutami was just making wild claims, Zanu PF is currently going through succession issues following Mnangagwa’s pronouncement that he will not extend his term beyond 2028.

Over the weekend, Zanu PF Spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa who is believed to also have ambitions to take on the country’s number 1 job said Mnangagwa’s deputy Constantino Chiwenga will not automatically succeed his boss in what has further added confusion in the ruling party.

Regarding the alleged 2017 coup power deal between Chiwenga and Mnangagwa, Mutsvangwa categorically denied its existence and warned against speculating on such matters. He asserted Mnangagwa’s commitment to constitutionalism and democracy, reaffirming that any leadership aspirations within Zanu-PF must be earned through popular support and not assumed through political maneuvers.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...