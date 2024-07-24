Harare Mbinga Fails To Pay Rent, Kicked Out Of Premises

By Showbiz Reporter- Harare socialite and businessman Tinashe Mutarisi has been evicted from his rented business premises in Bulawayo due to nonpayment of rent.

Mutarisi’s leading furniture company, Nash Furnitures, a subsidiary of Nash Holdings, was forced out of its location at the corner of 10th Avenue and George Silundika.

This eviction occurred just a week after the Messenger of Court seized high-end sofas and other furniture items from the company as part of debt collection measures.

According to reports, the eviction stemmed from the company’s failure to pay rent.

Mutarisi is the founder and chairman of Nash Paints, a top paint manufacturing and distribution company in Zimbabwe, which also falls under Nash Holdings.

He is well-known for promoting young and upcoming musicians in the country, often competing with the controversial preacher Passion Java for social media attention.

Unlike Java, whose wealth is often scrutinized, Mutarisi’s financial success is well-documented.

Both men are also closely associated with the ruling Zanu PF party.

