Moses Mpofu In Another US$9 Million Tender Scandal

Spread the love

By Municipal Reporter- A senior Harare City of Harare Council official has been arrested for giving a US$9 million tender to Moses Mpofu.

Harare City town clerk Hosiah Chisango alleged unprocedural awarding Mpofu a US$9.2 million tender without following due process.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) confirmed Chisango’s arrest.

Chisango is accused of awarding the multi-million dollar tender to Juluka Enndo Joint Venture, a company owned by businessman Moses Mpofu, without following due process. Said ZACC:

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested Harare City Council (HCC) Town Clerk, Engineer Hosiah Chisango on charges of criminal abuse of duty.

Allegations are that Eng. Chisango acted in connivance with four other officials who are already in custody and awarded a streetlights tender worth over US$9.2 million to Juluka Enndo Joint Venture, a company owned by businessman Moses Mpofu, without following due process.

Chisango was expected to appear in court on Thursday over the corruption allegations.

Mpofu and Mike Chimombe, both linked to ZANU PF, are languishing in remand prison following their arrest over alleged embezzlement of funds allocated through a goat supply tender by the government.

The duo allegedly secured a multi-million tender to supply goats under the Presidential Goat Pass-on Scheme.

However, instead of fulfilling their agreement, they allegedly used the funds for personal gain, purchasing luxurious vehicles and houses.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...