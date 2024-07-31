Sables Return Home

THE Zimbabwe Rugby national team, the Sables returned home this Monday to a rousing welcome at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport after being crowned Rugby Africa Cup champions in Uganda at the weekend.

Scores of fans, relatives, sponsors and Zimbabwe Rugby Union officials turned up at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport overjoyed to welcome the Sables after winning the Rugby Africa Cup.

