Abducted Activists Found, Badly Tortured by Regime Agents

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Former Citizens Coalition for Change spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba has issued an urgent update regarding the whereabouts and condition of four activists: Samuel Gwenzi, Namatai Kwekweza, Vusumizi Moyo, and Robson Chere.

Siziba reported on Thursday that these individuals were brutally tortured and had their phones seized by regime agents at the airport.

They have since been dumped at Harare Central Police Station.

Siziba emphasized that the activists are receiving immediate medical attention from deployed teams, including lawyers and medical professionals.

He condemned the regime’s actions as evidence of their cruelty and sadistic behavior. “No one deserves to be tortured for holding a different political view,” Siziba stated.

This incident highlights the ongoing struggle for a political environment where citizens are protected rather than persecuted.

Siziba reaffirmed the commitment to fighting for a state that safeguards its people, underscoring their determination with the rallying cry, “Homeland or death!”

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...