Sikhala: Ngarivhume Arrested As Police Deny | BREAKING

Sikhala: Ngarivhume Arrested As Police Deny

Jacob Ngarivhume Detained Amid ZRP’s Denial of Resource Misuse Allegations

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | Harare, Zimbabwe – August 2, 2024 – In a surprising turn of events, Jacob Ngarivhume, President of Transform Zimbabwe, was reportedly detained at his residence by unknown individuals driving an unmarked Toyota FORTUNER GD6. This incident has sparked widespread concern and speculation among the public and political observers.

The detention occurred on the same day that the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) issued a press statement vehemently denying allegations circulating on social media that the government had banned public gatherings ahead of the upcoming Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit. The ZRP dismissed these claims as false and urged the public to disregard them.

The ZRP’s press statement, signed by Commissioner Nyathi P., Chief Staff Officer of Press and Public Relations, emphasized the importance of observing the country’s laws and maintaining order. The statement reads: “The Zimbabwe Republic Police dismisses social media postings alleging that the Government of Zimbabwe has banned or prohibited public gatherings due to the forthcoming Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit. This is false. The public should dismiss this false information with the contempt it deserves.”

The timing of Ngarivhume’s detention has raised eyebrows, especially in light of the ZRP’s recent denial of abusing their resources. Critics and supporters alike are demanding transparency and accountability from the authorities.

As the situation develops, the public and political entities await further information regarding Ngarivhume’s whereabouts and the circumstances surrounding his detention.

