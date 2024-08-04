George Charamba Has Unleashed Thugs To Kill Me

Spread the love

CCC Heavyweight Prince Dubeko Sibanda Alleges Threats from Presidential Spokesman George Charamba

Harare, Zimbabwe – August 4, 2024

By Farai D Hove | ZimEye | In an early Sunday morning tweet, Prince Dubeko Sibanda, a prominent figure in Zimbabwe’s opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and former Member of Parliament, has publicly accused George Charamba, the presidential spokesperson, of orchestrating a terror campaign against him.

Sibanda made these allegations via a post on social media, where he directly addressed Charamba, known on social media as @dhonzamusoro007. In his post, Sibanda claimed that Charamba had dispatched thugs to various locations, including Harare (Hre), Bulawayo (Byo), and Victoria Falls (Vic Falls), with the intent to harm him.

“I have seen all the thugs you have unleashed to kill me,” Sibanda’s post read. “They’ve been all over, Hre, Byo, Vic Falls. I told them to go back to the sender. Meanwhile, I am in Hre. Tell me when you are free for a man-to-man fight. I can meet you at Karigamombe building.”



Mkoma @dhonzamusoro007 panobudika here apa? Ko kungoti “Sorry!” toendera mberi ? On another note, your jokes do lighten up the space sometimes, munorerutsa humhondi hwaED tombonyeperwawo — ZimEye (@ZimEye) August 4, 2024

The social media post was accompanied by a stern photograph of Sibanda, highlighting the seriousness of his allegations. This accusation has sparked immediate concern among his supporters and the broader public, raising alarms over the state of political safety and freedom in Zimbabwe.

In response, ZimEye suggested a more peaceful resolution, proposing that Charamba should apologize to Sibanda. “On another note, your jokes do lighten up the space sometimes,” the post read, seemingly trying to defuse the tension while acknowledging the gravity of Sibanda’s claims.

The CCC, known for its vocal opposition to the ruling party, has yet to issue an official statement regarding these allegations. However, Sibanda’s public appeal for a “man-to-man fight” indicates a readiness to confront these threats head-on.

As of now, there has been no response from George Charamba or any official statement from the government regarding these serious accusations. The situation remains fluid, and further developments are expected as the day progresses.

This incident underscores the ongoing tensions within Zimbabwe’s political landscape, where allegations of intimidation and violence have often marred the country’s democratic processes. The international community will likely be watching closely to see how the situation unfolds and whether there will be any formal investigations into Sibanda’s claims.

For now, Prince Dubeko Sibanda remains defiant, standing his ground in Harare, awaiting a response from those he has accused. The CCC and its supporters will undoubtedly be rallying around him, calling for justice and protection from political violence.

