Caps United Break FC Platinum Jinx

In a thrilling Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match, Caps United finally broke their jinx against FC Platinum, securing a 1-0 victory at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Harare giants had previously struggled against the platinum miners, but a solitary goal from William Manondo proved enough to claim the win.

The highly anticipated match saw both teams create scoring opportunities, but it was Caps United who capitalized on their chance. Manondo’s goal was the difference-maker, as FC Platinum failed to find the back of the net despite their efforts.

This win marks a significant milestone for Caps United, who had been seeking to overcome their FC Platinum hoodoo. The three points earned from this match will undoubtedly boost the team’s morale and confidence as they continue their campaign in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

The victory was met with jubilation from the Caps United fans, who had been waiting for their team to break the jinx. The win is a testament to the team’s determination and hard work, and they will look to build on this momentum in their upcoming matches.

With this result, Caps United will be eager to continue their winning streak, while FC Platinum will aim to bounce back from this defeat. The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League is shaping up to be an exciting competition, and fans can expect more thrilling matches in the coming weeks.

