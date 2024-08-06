FC Platinum Lose Top Spot as Castle Lager Premiership Drama Unfolds

Sports Correspondent

In an eventful Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 22, FC Platinum’s grip on the top spot was relinquished after a narrow 1-0 defeat to CAPS United. The solitary goal, scored by Wilfred Manondo in the 36th minute, was enough to shift the dynamics at the summit of the league table. With this result, FC Platinum dropped to second place, allowing Ngezi Platinum to climb to the top after their victory on Saturday.

The match also marked a notable debut for Cameroonian recruit Manuel Joseph Mbollo, who made his first appearance for CAPS United in this crucial encounter.

In another significant fixture, Dynamos continued their inconsistent run of form, drawing 1-1 against Bulawayo Chiefs.

