Arrested Chamisa MP Found, Moved To Harare

By Political reporter- The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights have announced the transfer of CCC lawmaker Prince Dubeko Sibanda from Beitbrige police to Harare by the police.

Sibanda was arrested on Saturday in Beitbridge, coinciding with the Harare gathering of SADC heads of state.

“We are representing Hon.

@DubekoSibanda

, who was transferred from Beitbridge to Harare Central Police Station after he was arrested Saturday at Beitbridge Border Post. We escorted him from Beitbridge to Harare. More details to follow…,” posted ZLHR on their X account Sunday.

Sibanda was arrested after Thursday former MP Costa Machingauta was abducted at his home.

Machingauta was forcibly taken from his home by armed men on Thursday.

His lawyers eventually located him in police custody, where he had been held incommunicado.

Machingauta claims that his minor children were assaulted during the abduction, further escalating concerns about the government’s human rights record.

These arrests follow a broader crackdown, with police apprehending 12 individuals in Gokwe on Friday for allegedly protesting against the ruling Zanu PF government.

UPDATE: We confirm that we have traced & located @DubekoSibanda who is currently in the custody of ZRP Beitbridge. More details to follow….. https://t.co/PbqHcCCZaw — ZLHR (@ZLHRLawyers) August 17, 2024

