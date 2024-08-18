Masvingo Residents Demand Urgent Decommissioning of Runyararo West Dumpsite

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

The Youth Empowerment and Skills Development Association (YESDA) and Green Institute Trust, in collaboration with Masvingo residents, are urging the Masvingo City Council to immediately decommission the Runyararo West dumpsite due to escalating health and environmental risks.

During a recent health and environmental protection dialogue, residents expressed deep concern about the council’s lack of urgency in addressing the issue. “We’ve been patient for too long, and now we demand urgent action,” said a Victoria Ranch resident. “If the council fails to act, we’ll take constitutional action to force them to close the dumpsite.”

The ongoing conflict between residents and the council centers on the dumpsite’s proximity to homes (less than 200m) and the resulting health risks, including respiratory diseases, pungent stench, and perennial fires.

Stakeholders, including residents’ organizations and the Masvingo Environmental Management Agency (EMA), share concerns about the dumpsite’s environmental and health impacts. They urge the council to expedite the opening of the new Cambria farm landfill and close the old dumpsite.

YESDA and Green Institute Trust jointly condemned the continued use of Runyararo West dumpsite and encouraged residents to peacefully engage the council until the matter is resolved. “Residents have the constitutional right to demand responsiveness from public officials,” they said. “If officials fail to respond, residents can petition or hold peaceful demonstrations, as enshrined in section 59 of Zimbabwe’s constitution.”

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...