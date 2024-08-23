Chamisa Lieutenant Denied Bail

By A Correspondent| A Harare magistrate yesterday denied bail to former Budiriro legislator Costa Machingauta, who was arrested on charges of inciting violence and disorderly conduct.

Magistrate Ethel Chichera, in her ruling, acknowledged that while bail is a constitutional right, it can be denied if there are compelling reasons. She expressed concern over Machingauta’s alleged collaboration with Amos Chibaya, stating that his release could be problematic.

Chichera highlighted that the offence was committed via social media, which has the potential to spread violence, and should not be taken lightly. She concluded that the State had presented compelling reasons to keep Machingauta in custody.

Machingauta was remanded in custody until August 30 for further proceedings.

Prosecutor Polite Chikiwa alleged that between August 1 and 15 this year, Machingauta conspired with Chibaya and posted messages in Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) WhatsApp groups, encouraging the public to engage in violent activities.

Machingauta is accused of mobilizing CCC members to block roads, torch shops, and burn tyres during the recently concluded Southern African Development Community (SADC) Heads of State and Government Summit.

The State further alleged that as a result of this incitement, riotous activists on August 16 barricaded roads and burnt tyres at Mukonono Bridge along High Glen Road in Marimba, Harare.

In a separate incident, the State claimed that on August 15, Machingauta assaulted detectives from the CID Law and Order department, becoming violent and using abusive language against the officers.

