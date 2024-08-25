Mafume Under Fire For Attending Mnangagwa Indoctrination Programme

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

A recent revelation has sparked controversy, with Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume coming under fire for participating in a training program at the Zanu PF Chitepo School of Ideology.

According to a Zanu PF source, Mafume is among a group of mayors, councillors, and local authority staff, including those from the opposition CCC party, receiving instruction at the school.

Levison Chambati, a Zanu PF supporter, confirmed on Thursday that Mafume is undergoing training alongside other officials from the country’s 92 local authorities.

The program is being led by Principal Machacha, a member of the Zanu PF Politburo.

This development has raised questions about the nature and purpose of the training, with many expressing concerns about the potential for political indoctrination.

Mafume’s attendance at the Zanu PF-affiliated institution has sparked intense debate, with some critics accusing him of compromising his impartiality as a mayor.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...