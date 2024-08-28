Our Task Is To Remove Zanu PF: Tshabangu

By A Correspondent

Senator Sengezo Tshabangu, the controversial interim Secretary General of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), made headlines yesterday with a direct and revealing statement on X.

Despite his reputation as a Zanu PF apologist, Tshabangu’s latest comments have sparked a notable reaction within Zimbabwean political circles.

In his statement, Tshabangu emphasized the need for a renewed focus on the qualities of late opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

“Our late opposition icon Morgan Tsvangirai was an upright, patriotic, civilized, responsible and to a great extent very transparent,” Tshabangu said. He highlighted that these qualities are crucial for the opposition’s success.

Tshabangu’s comments reflect a call for introspection within the opposition, urging for an adherence to Tsvangirai’s values as a means to achieve their goal of ousting Zanu PF from power.

He asserted, “In our opposition setup, we need to improve on such qualities as long as we’re determined to remove Zanu PF from power.”

Despite his history of controversial statements, Tshabangu’s latest remarks bring an element of reflection to the CCC’s strategy and leadership approach.

The statement underscores a belief that emulating Tsvangirai’s virtues could strengthen their efforts against the ruling party.

