Chimombe, Moses Mpofu To Languish In Remand Prison

By A Correspondent| The High Court sitting at Harare dismissed an application in which Moses Mpofu (49) and Mike Chimombe (43) were appealing a decision by the Magistrates’ Court to deny them bail.

The accused persons who are facing fraud charges were indicted to the Anti-Corruption Division of the Harare High Court for trial.

The trial has been set down on a continuous roll from the 1st to the 4th of October 2024.

Allegations are that the accused persons forged a ZIMRA Tax clearance certificate and a NSSA compliance certificate in the name of Blackdeck Private Limited and attached them in a bidding document which they submitted to the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development for a tender for the supply and delivery of goats for the Presidential Goat Pass-on Scheme.

They misrepresented that the company was in full compliance with ZIMRA and NSSA requirements. Acting on the misrepresentation, the Ministry of Lands contracted Blackdeck Private Limited.

