Welshman Ncube’s MP Flees Police Amid Rape Allegations

Hon. Happymore Chidziva on the Run: Authorities Launch Manhunt

In a dramatic turn of events, it has been confirmed that Hon. Happymore Chidziva, the Welshman CCC Party Member of Parliament for Glen View North, has disappeared and is now actively evading law enforcement authorities. The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) National Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, has disclosed that Chidziva is wanted in connection with a rape charge.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in Harare has launched a full-scale manhunt for the MP, who has not been seen or heard from since he was contacted by the police. Chidziva’s mobile phones have remained switched off, and all efforts to reach him have been unsuccessful, leaving the authorities in a state of high alert.

The sudden disappearance of the MP has sparked widespread speculation about his whereabouts and motives. The ZRP has emphasized its commitment to locating Chidziva, urging him to come forward and cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

As the search intensifies, the public remains on edge, awaiting further updates on the unfolding situation. The case has cast a shadow over the Welshman CCC Party, and the legal and political implications of the allegations are yet to be fully understood. The authorities continue to appeal to the public for any information that could assist in locating the fugitive MP.

Ass Comm Nyathi told the VOA:

