Junta Silences Zivhu Amid Zanu PF Succession Crisis

By A Correspondent

Killer Zivhu, a controversial figure within Zanu PF, has distanced himself from the ongoing factional infighting in the party.

Recently, Zivhu, known for his outspoken and often incendiary remarks on X (formerly Twitter), announced his departure from the platform, citing a personal hiatus.

Last week, Zivhu posted:

“WARNING: I’ve been off Twitter for 2 days & won’t be back for 6 months (off to Europe)! Any tweets in my name are FAKE #NotMe #Zivhu” with an added message in Shona: “mosara mushe ndinokudayi mose, chero vasiri ve ZANU-PF, we are Zimbabweans.”

According to sources within Zanu PF, Zivhu’s sudden retreat from the public eye comes after being instructed by state security agents to refrain from commenting further.

The move appears to be part of a broader effort to manage the party’s image and control the narrative amid a heated succession battle.

