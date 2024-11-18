Hackers Caught In The Act Soiling Zambian MP Elisha Matambo’s WhatsApp | Video

Breaking News: Two Hackers Caught in the Act After Hijacking Zambian MP Elisha Matambo’s WhatsApp Number

Date: November 17, 2024

Two hackers were caught red-handed after taking control of the WhatsApp number belonging to Zambian Member of Parliament, Hon. Elisha Matambo. The criminals were exposed during a live confrontation with ZimEye News Network editors, who intercepted and questioned them in a bid to stop the ongoing scam.

The Hackers’ Scheme

The hackers hijacked Hon. Matambo’s WhatsApp account and impersonated him, attempting to scam unsuspecting individuals. The fraudsters used the MP’s credibility to gain trust and requested personal information, potentially leading to further account takeovers.

Caught in the Act: Key Moments from the Confrontation

During the exchange with ZimEye editors, the hackers initially attempted to maintain their false identity. Below are some direct quotes from the confrontation:

• Editor: “How come you don’t sound Zambian at all? Why are you sending out a Zoom number claiming to be Hon. Elisha Matambo?”

• Hacker: “I’m not Ghanaian at all. Why would you think that?”

When the editors pressed further and demanded accountability, the hackers’ defensiveness escalated:

• Editor: “Return this number to the Honorable MP before I get you arrested!”

• Hacker: “You are a big animal! I’ve done nothing wrong. The number is mine now.”

In an attempt to expose the hacker, the editors requested a video call to verify their identity. The hackers reluctantly agreed but refused to show their faces:

• Editor: “Let’s do video. Let’s see your face. When are you going to return this number to the MP?”

• Hacker: “My face is in the camera, mate. You’re wasting your time.”

Further investigation revealed that the hackers were using the stolen number to initiate scams, with one hacker admitting, “This person hacked the Honorable MP’s number and is now going around hacking others using the same method.”

Public Advisory

ZimEye News Network warns the public to remain vigilant. If you receive messages or calls from Hon. Matambo’s number, do not engage. Instead:

1. Report the compromised number directly on WhatsApp using the “Report” feature.

2. Notify local authorities or cybersecurity experts.

3. Ensure your own WhatsApp account is secure by enabling two-factor authentication.

MP’s Office Response

Hon. Matambo’s office has confirmed they are aware of the incident and are taking steps to regain control of the account. In a statement, the team thanked ZimEye editors for their swift intervention and called on the public to report any suspicious activity involving the compromised number.

ZimEye’s Commitment

ZimEye News Network remains at the forefront of exposing cybercriminals and protecting the public from scams. They are working to alert Hon. Matambo and assist with resolving the situation.

This is a developing story. Updates will follow as more information becomes available. ZimEye urges everyone to remain cautious and report fraudulent activity immediately.

