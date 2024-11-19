Zanu PF Boss “Grabs” Harare Widow’s House, Turns It Into A Brothel

By Political Reporter-Zanu PF Mashonaland East Provincial Youth Secretary for Education, Pardon Chibamu, is being accused of taking over a Harare widow’s upmarket Borrowdale West property and converting it into a hub for illicit activities.

The property, located at 5 Sable Street, has reportedly become a hotspot for a brothel and the illegal sale of alcohol, raising concerns over the safety and dignity of young female students renting rooms on the premises.

Sources close to the matter allege that Chibamu exploited the widow’s vulnerability, obtaining control of the house through a third party initially holding a lease.

What started as a straightforward rental agreement spiraled into a forced takeover, effectively depriving the widow of her home.

Chibamu is reportedly not residing at the property but has installed Prince Chenzira, a relative of one of his associates, to oversee operations and collect rent from the ongoing illegal activities.

In a bid for justice, the widow secured a court order on October 24, 2024 (CASE NO. HRE C CG4578/24), mandating the eviction of Chibamu, represented by Chenzira.

However, despite the legal directive, Chibamu is allegedly leveraging his political influence to contest the ruling and prolong his occupation of the property.

“This defiance by Chibamu is causing further harm to the desperate widow who deserves justice,” said a neighbour supporting the widow in her fight.

“We, as her neighbors, strongly condemn these actions and are helping her raise legal fees to continue the battle.”

When contacted for comment, Chibamu denied any involvement with the property, stating, “I don’t know about the said house. I am a progressive businessman and politician.”

He further claimed that his accusers are opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) members seeking to tarnish his reputation.

“I used to run boarding house rentals, but I moved on to better, more profitable ventures. If you video-call me now, I can show you the raw gold I’m holding. These accusations come from CCC politicians I outclassed in Mashonaland East during the last election. They’ve been targeting me ever since. This only proves my power—they cannot defeat me.” he bragged.

