Presidential Guard Soldier Caught On Camera Abducting Journalist Sheila Wilson

By Dorrothy Moyo | ZimEye | Journalist Sheila Wilson, a correspondent with the CDD Journalism Institute, was chased by soldiers and had her cell phone confiscated while live-streaming protests in a public space. The protests, which disrupted traffic and saw demonstrators blaring car horns in opposition to alleged electoral fraud, were being documented by Wilson when the incident occurred.

Eyewitness accounts and footage show that Wilson was reporting on the unrest when members of the presidential guard approached her and forcibly seized her equipment.







According to the organization Informações Sem Filtro, there were no legal restrictions in place prohibiting video recording in the area, making the soldiers’ actions a direct violation of press freedoms.

This is the exact moment when the presidential guard confiscates Sheila Wilson's phone as she reports on protests that paralyzed traffic and blared horns from 12:00 to 12:30 🕛—a powerful stand against electoral fraud. 🗳️✊ #PressFreedom #JusticeForMozambique pic.twitter.com/vjpkIrkWsQ — Prof. Adriano Nuvunga (@adriano_nuvunga) November 20, 2024

In a statement, Informações Sem Filtro condemned the incident, saying:

“Journalist Sheila Wilson, from the CDD Journalism Institute, was chased by soldiers and had her cell phone taken away while she was live streaming in a public place, where there are no restrictions on video recording. We ask that rights be respected in Mozambique, because they are constantly being violated. The journalist had her work equipment taken away.”

Militar que acaba de roubar telemóvel da Jornalista Sheila Wilson pic.twitter.com/5Xxe2Vvqm5 — POVO NO PODER 🇲🇿 (@K8GotTheJuice) November 20, 2024

This incident has sparked widespread outrage, with advocates for press freedom and human rights demanding accountability from Mozambican authorities. Prominent activist Prof. Adriano Nuvunga posted on social media, describing the event as a stark example of escalating repression in the country.

“This is the exact moment when the presidential guard confiscates Sheila Wilson’s phone as she reports on protests that paralyzed traffic and blared horns from 12:00 to 12:30—a powerful stand against electoral fraud,” he tweeted.

The protests, held in response to alleged irregularities in Mozambique’s recent elections, have been met with increasing hostility from state security forces. The seizure of Wilson’s phone is being seen as part of a broader pattern of silencing journalists and stifling dissent.

Advocacy groups and media organizations have called on the Mozambican government to return Sheila Wilson’s confiscated equipment and to ensure the protection of journalists reporting on critical events. They argue that press freedom is vital for maintaining democracy and holding power to account.

This is a developing story, and more updates are expected as details emerge.

