Ziyambi’s Plea: Rethinking Sanctions and Their Human Impact

By Ilyana Sithole | At the inaugural International Conference on Sanctions, Business and Human Rights, Zimbabwe’s Minister of Justice, Honourable Ziyambi Ziyambi, delivered a powerful statement that echoed through the halls of international diplomacy.

from left Dr Masimba Mavaza, Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, MSU Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Manyetera, Farai Chingwere Mi of Fijance Acting Director.

From left PA to Justice Minister, Tapiwa Godzi, Chief Director Strategic Planning Ministry of Justice Mr Nondo, MSU Pro VC Dr Mnyatera, Dr Masimba Mava/a, Permanent Officer at Zim embassy in Geneva, Minister Ziyambi, Dr. Alex Majonga

His remarks highlighted the extensive and often overlooked human costs of unilateral sanctions, particularly those imposed on Zimbabwe over the past two decades.

For over 20 years, Zimbabwe has faced unilateral sanctions primarily from the United States and the European Union, with the UK also imposing measures in 2019. These sanctions, originally framed as “targeted,” have been anything but. Minister Ziyambi characterized them as sweeping and indiscriminate, asserting that they have severely impacted the livelihoods of ordinary Zimbabweans rather than just the political elite.

These sanctions were based on the land reform program of Zimbabwe, which was highly controversial yet needed to right the wrongs of history. The reaction by the West was immediate: the U.S. introduced the so-called ZIDERA-the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act-which is annually amended and extended to this day. This is a law that de facto deprives Zimbabwe of access to international financial institutions and credit-a serious blow to its economy.

Unfortunately, these sanctions have disastrous consequences. Among others, Minister Ziyambi cited revenue losses of over 42 billion USD since 2001, including critical funds that would have come from bilateral donor support and loans from international financial institutions. The effect of these sanctions has not only been the stunted growth of the economy but has managed to reverse infrastructural development gains made in health and education, throwing the most vulnerable into increasing poverty.

The balance of payment in Zimbabwe has dramatically declined, and the nation has had to adopt a cash budget, which has sparked hyperinflation and significantly shrugged private sector cash flows. Importers find it difficult to pay cash in advance, making the economic situation worse. Financial institutions are crippled because banks cannot handle customer requirements for obligations, especially diaspora remittances, which are always intercepted owing to very strict compliance measures.

Beyond the economic statistics, there is a grim human story. Families struggle to get food and healthcare. The already fragile health system of the country is collapsing under the weight of sanctions. Hospitals lack all essential supplies, and the inability to import medical equipment has turned into a public health crisis. Even educational institutions have not been spared, with a number of children losing out on their prospects of a decent education owing to overcrowded classrooms and lack of resources.

The words by Hon. Ziyambi further show that the entire narrative of sanctions being “targeted” is a misnomer. Actual situations of ordinary Zimbabweans actually distort political discourse on how seriously these measures have caused them to suffer.

Apart from being an appeal for the lifting of sanctions, the speech by the Minister was at the same time an urgent call for justice and equity in international relations. He urged the international community to rethink the efficiency and morality of sanctions, which all too often are a political-pressure instrument rather than a genuine means of contributing to the protection of human rights.

Hon. Ziyambi added that a mechanism was in place that would allow a thorough monitoring mechanism to study and analyze the impact of unilateral coercive measures. He reminded that sanctions are not a problem of Zimbabwe but a broader challenge affecting many countries in general in the Global South.

He further contended that Zimbabwe had made great strides in the field of human rights and governance, yet the countries sanctioning it still continued skewering it. That is the paradox that does indeed call for a more articulate analysis of sanctions imposed on sovereign nations and their people.

As the conference progresses, the discussions sparked by Honourable Ziyambi’s address will likely influence future policies regarding sanctions and their oversight. The issues raised are critical not just for Zimbabwe but for all nations grappling with the implications of unilateral measures.

In a world where connectivity between nations is increasingly promoted, what should come first is respect for the dignity and well-being of all people, rather than political interest. The way ahead requires dialogue, respect, and dedication to justice across borders, enabling all nations to rise together. As Zimbabwe stands prepared for constructive engagement, the international community must rise to this call for a fairer global system that promotes human rights for everyone. The minister is being accompanied by the Chief Director Strategic Planning Mr Tapiwa Fresh Godzi and Mr Farai Chingwere Acting Director in the ministry of Finance and Dr Alex Majonga Strategist in the ministry of Justice. Today Dr Masimba Mavaza will be addressing the same Conference on the iimpact of the Targerted Sanctions on Zimbabwe. Dr Manyatera the Pro Vice Chancellor for Midlands University will be intervening as an academician.

Photos Taken by Mr Courage Chaleka in Geneva

