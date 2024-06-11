Govt Spokesperson Issue Subtle Warning To “Icarus” Wicknell Chivhayo Against Flying Too Close To The Sun

By A Correspondent| Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana has posted a subtle dig at controversial businessman Wicknell Chivhayo for abusing his privilege of being close to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Posting on Twitter, Mangwana said Chivhayo’s failure to rein in his excitement at being too close to Mnangagwa was going to be his downfall.

He added that like Icarus who was warned against flying too close to the sun, Chivhayo was forgetting that his wings were made from wax which would melt.

“Icarus was warned by his father not to fly too close to the sun, as the wax that his wings were made from would melt. But fueled by the adrenaline rush of flying , Icarus failed to rein in his excitement and felt he was the man of the moment. He did not heed the warnings, Icarus was so intoxicated by the experience of flying and never thought he could tumble from this loft height, so he flew higher and higher getting closer and closer to the sun. The closer he came to the sun, the more the wax in his wings melted. He tumbled into the sea and drowned,” said Mangwana.

Chivhayo’s recently leaked audio has irked many Zimbabweans as it revealed intricate details of how the ex-convict has abused his proximity to Mnangagwa to get lucrative government tenders.

Chivhayo bragged that he had the President under his control.

