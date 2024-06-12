Zanu PF Spokesperson Issues Chilling Warning To Chivhayo

By A Correspondent| Zanu PF Spokesperson Farai Marapira yesterday repeated government spokesperson Nick Mangwana warning against controversial businessman Wicknell Chivhayo whose recent audios where he revealed intricate details of his tenderpreneurship leaked on social media.

In the leaked audios, Chivhayo is heard saying he is trusted by President Emmerson Mnangagwa who calls him his son.

Posting on social media yesterday, Nick Mangwana likened Chivhayo to a character called Icarus who was warned against flying too close to the sun, lest his wax will melt.

“Icarus was warned by his father not to fly too close to the sun, as the wax that his wings were made from would melt. But fueled by the adrenaline rush of flying , Icarus failed to rein in his excitement and felt he was the man of the moment. He did not heed the warnings, Icarus was so intoxicated by the experience of flying and never thought he could tumble from this loft height, so he flew higher and higher getting closer and closer to the sun. The closer he came to the sun, the more the wax in his wings melted. He tumbled into the sea and drowned,” said Mangwana.

Now another top Zanu PF politician, Farai Marapira has joined in, warning that those who play with the President will fall off.

“There are some things that are played with and dithered with. Not our Leader and President. There’s one guaranteed thing about people on high horses…. They fall off… Pride comes before a great fall…,” said Marapira.

