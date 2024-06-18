National
Police Violently Disrupt Day Of African Child Programme In Chinhoyi
18 June 2024
UPDATE

In Chinhoyi the Riot Police disrupted our Day of the African Child (June 16) commemorations !

We castigate police brutality and the failure to respect our rights as young people in Zimbabwe.

We appreciate all the youth from Mash West for mobilizing Mhondoro to Kariba (Mola) & those who provided transported.

THANK YOU ! I’m urging all the young people to commemorate the June 16 event in all respective constituencies.

We shall continue standing firm & speaking truth to power, until victory !

Above & Beyond !
We remain firm.

Youth Coordinator !
Hon Takudzwa Ngadziore