Mnangagwa’s Son’s Home Gutted By Fire Amid Surge of Attacks on 12 Other Ministers

By Special Correspondent | ZimEye | A fire broke out at the home of Deputy Finance Minister David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa, son of President Emmerson Mnangagwa. The blaze erupted late last night and reignited this morning, causing significant damage to the property located on Mt Camel Road in Borrowdale.

This incident follows closely on the heels of recent alarming events where police reported two separate break-ins at the same property. Moreover, the discovery of several bullets planted inside the Deputy Finance Minister’s residence just days ago has heightened concerns over security.

Impeccable sources have revealed to ZimEye that this incident is not isolated. The homes of over 12 senior aides (ministers) of President Mnangagwa have been stormed into by unknown assailants in recent days. These attacks echo the tumultuous pre-2017 coup period when Sydney Sekeramayi, a favored successor to Mugabe, experienced a similar home invasion.

Sources suggest that these attacks are sending a clear message: the ground is no longer stable under Mnangagwa and his close circle of elites. The targeted individuals are reportedly exclusive beneficiaries of lucrative state tenders and protected business opportunities, which have fostered widespread resentment.

The unfolding series of attacks has created an atmosphere of unease and uncertainty within the highest echelons of Zimbabwe’s political landscape. The implications of these developments remain to be seen, as authorities continue their investigations into the motives and identities of the assailants.

This is a developing story, and further updates will follow as more information becomes available.- ZimEye

