Ezekiel Guti Made People Believe He's Closer To God Than Others

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | Zimbabwe’s biggest religious protector of the oppressive Mnangagwa regime, Ezekiel Guti, died today last year.

Ezekiel Handinawangu Guti was the owner of Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa (ZAOGA) Church, also known as Forward In Faith Ministries International (FIFMI), the institution which claims he is a Servant of God.

Ezekiel Handinawangu Guti, who illegally benefitted USD116,000 from the RBZ agricultural mechanization scheme, from the was born on the 5th of May 1923 and died on the 5th of July 2023.

He will be remembered for participating in covering up the rape of underage kids by his blood brother, Nelson…👇 who was convicted for it, and also for leading his followers to obtain magic powers from corpse remains at gravesites, which he claimed enabled one to live to 100.

In his pro Mnangagwa-lawlessness religion, Guti will be remembered for making his thousands of followers believe that he was closer to the God than other humans.

It was because of his controversial character that many successful people like businessman Strive Masiyiwa chose not join his church after being pulled in by him.

