Mliswa Fires Back At Baby Mama Susan Mutami

By A Correspondent| Controversial politician and now village head Temba Mliswa has fired back at his estranged baby mama Susan Mutami labelling her a fool who does not deserve the attention she is getting.

Posting on X, Mliswa said;

“Mashoko angu ekuguma panyaya iyi on a public forum is to say zvinonetsa kana ukawana benzi raamai, kurirera kutongonyarara. Kana benzi vari Mai vemwana wako wotongotambira kuti chero mwana ari kudya achiguta achienda kuchikoro zvimwe zvese wongonyarara wosiya.”

Mutami dropped a bombshell accusing Mliswa of being a hit man for the President Emmerson Mnangagwa regime.

She made many other allegations against Mliswa also accusing him of not looking after his child.

