Police Bar Mwonzora From Giving Sports Uniforms To Party Structures

By A Correspondent| The Zimbabwe Republic Police has barred the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) led by Douglas Mwonzora from handing over soccer and netball uniforms to party structures in Kuwadzana.

According to the police letter dated 11 July 2024, the event could not proceed due to security threats.

May you be advised that the notice to hand over soccer and netball uniforms to your party structures may not go ahead due to perceived security threats,” N Ushe, who is the Officer Commanding Harare North District.

