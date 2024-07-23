I Am A Servant Of The People, Claims Mnangagwa Friend Kagame

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Paul Kagame, the President of Rwanda, claims that popular demand from his citizens forced him to stay in power after he won a landslide victory in the recent elections.

According to Kagame, “When the people demand that the President stay, he has no choice but to heed their voice, as the voice of the people is the voice of God.”

Having secured a fourth term with 99.2% of the vote, Kagame extends his leadership of the East African nation to over two decades.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...