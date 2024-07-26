Nine Teenagers In Court For Murder

Nine teenagers appeared at the Chinhoyi Magistrates Court this Wednesday where they have been charged with murder after they allegedly assaulted a man who had gone for laundry at Hunyani River on Saturday.

The court heard that on the 20th of this month at around 4 pm, at Rusununguko high-density suburbs of Chinhoyi, a team of boys aged between 15-18 years, had an altercation with the now deceased, Passmore Moyo and his friends at Hunyani River, leading to a fight.

It is during the fight that one of the accused persons is alleged to have struck Moyo on the face and forehead using farm bricks.

After the incident, the accused fled the scene, while Moyo was taken to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital where he died upon admission.

The accused persons were arrested afterwards and found in possession of a stolen radio receiver.

They were remanded in custody to the 6th of August for routine remand.

