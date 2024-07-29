Chiwenga Suffers Another Blow

Spread the love

By Political Reporter- Zanu PF supporters in Mashonalanda East Province have joined in the anti-Vice President Constantino Chiwenga campaign.

The Zanu PF supporters have said President Emmerson Mnangagwa should stay in office beyond 2028.

On Sunday, the party’s provincial leadership held a provincial inter-district conference in Goromonzi, where it was revealed that all the districts had indicated their desire to have President Mnangagwa remain as the Zanu PF First Secretary and President.

The message was delivered by Zanu PF Mashonaland East provincial chairperson Daniel Garwe during Sunday’s inter-district conference.

Zanu PF national Political Commissar Munyaradzi Machacha officiated at the meeting.

“After seeing the positive results in terms of developments that are being done across the whole province, we agreed as a province that President Mnangagwa should stay,” said Garwe.

“Each district is being developed, from Nyamapanda to Chikomba, there is development. Yes, President Mnangagwa said in Mutare that he will rest after his second term, but we are now appealing to him; we are persuading him to stay beyond 2028.

“We are sending you Machacha to our President; please tell him that your children in Mashonaland East province are asking you to stay in office beyond 2028. Tell him that we want him to be with us till 2030, as the First Secretary for Zanu PF, as the President of our party and as the President of Zimbabwe.”

Garwe said Mashonaland East Province was praying for President Mnangagwa everyday so that he stays in office.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...