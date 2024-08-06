Mnangagwa Wants to Kill Me, Sikhala Claims

By A Correspondent

Outspoken opposition leader Job Sikhala has alleged that the Zanu PF regime is plotting to assassinate him.

In a statement posted on X over the weekend, Sikhala, known as Wiwa in political circles, asserted:

“The regime in Zimbabwe, through its mouthpieces, is now openly calling for my assassination.

I urge @commonwealthsec, @GenevaSummit, @daddyhope, @MmusiMaimane, @CyrilRamaphosa, @AUChair2020, @SADC_News, @Oolusegun_obj, @Iankhama, and @UNHumanRights to take note. This is the extent to which the democratic space is being throttled in my country. My only ‘crime’ is expressing the excesses of the criminal regime in Harare, and now they are calling for my death. It is time for the world to address the crisis we are facing as Zimbabweans. I call on @ZLHRLawyers, @crimewatchzw, @ibbosnr, @AfUncensored, and @kweyaG to stand in solidarity.”

Sikhala’s statement highlights the increasing repression faced by opposition figures in Zimbabwe and calls for international attention to the deteriorating human rights situation in the country.

